Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

ECU soccer blanks Temple as English earns clean sheet and assist in win

ECU 4, Temple 0
ECU women's soccer wins home opener
ECU women's soccer wins home opener(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (ECU ATHLETICS) – The East Carolina soccer team picked up three more points in league play as they dominated the Temple Owls, 4-0, on Thursday evening in Johnson Stadium.

The Pirates used three goals in quick succession in the second half to run away with the game in their first home contest in 21 days.

The Pirates (8-2-3, 3-0-1 AAC) controlled the game from the opening whistle, dominating possession and constantly threatening the Temple (2-8-3, 0-4-0 AAC) goal.

The first score finally went on the board in the 23rd minute when Maeve English launched a ball over the top which took a big hop to Sydney Schnell who slipped behind the Owl defense and slotted the ball home for her fourth goal of the season. Schnell looked to have another score just minutes later but was called offside in a narrow decision.

The Pirates outshot Temple 8-0 in the second half but went into the break with just a 1-0 margin. Things changed in short order in the second half as Annabelle Abbott scored just 21 seconds into the final 45. Abbott’s first goal of 2023 was assisted by Catherine Holbrook, her fourth of the season. 

The Pirates kept pressing and just 2:26 later the home side found the back of the net again when Jazmin Ferguson headed home Sierra Lowery’s corner. The goal was Ferguson’s fourth of the season, matching Schnell’s team lead. 

It would take only minutes longer for the team to score their fourth and final goal of the contest when Lucy Fazackerley finished first time with her left foot in the 53rd minute. Abby Sowa assisted on the goal which was the eighth of the season by a Pirate defender out of 20 total by the team.

The Pirates held serve the rest of the way for their eighth shutout of the season and the seventh solo clean sheet for Maeve English in 2023, matching her career high. 

Key Stats

  • 8-2-3 is the Pirates best start overall since starting 9-3-1 in 2008 and the 3-0-1 start in conference play is the best since a 5-0-1 tear that same season.
  • English’s assist was the first point by a Pirate goalkeeper since Oct. 22, 2017 when Michelle Newhouse registered a helper against Houston.
  • Sowa and Ferguson have played all 1,170 minutes in 2023.

Up Next

The Pirates will be back at home for a showcase matchup with No. 10 Memphis in Johnson Stadium on Wednesday at 7 p.m. The game is free to attend and will be available for streaming on ESPN+

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Bern wins state football championship
New Bern H.S. ordered to forfeit state championship, placed on probation for this football season
The bears were captured by a spy cam Tuesday night.
ATTENTION BEARS: Duplin County spy cam captures bears on alert
Roanoke Orthopedics has found new life after Agape Health Services became its new owner.
UPDATE: One of five clinics set for closure in Martin County under new ownership; Plymouth clinic aiming to reopen
Quashawn Broadhurst
Goldsboro man facing multiple child sex charges involving 15-year-old girl
Seven Springs Volunteer Fire Department Troy Thompson graphic.
Seven Springs Volunteer Fire Department mourning death of firefighter

Latest News

Rose boys soccer wins in double OT
8th ranked J.H. Rose boys soccer earns double overtime victory at rival D.H. Conley
NCAA finally clears UNC receiver Tez Walker to play
NCAA finally clears UNC receiver Tez Walker to play
MJ Morris NC State Quarterback
NC State switching to Morris at Quarterback against undefeated Marshall
UNC wide receiver Tez Walker has been granted immediate eligibility by the NCAA.
NCAA finally clears UNC receiver Tez Walker to play