Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Early morning house fire in Goldsboro

Fire crews said flames and smoke were showing from the home.
Fire crews said flames and smoke were showing from the home.(Goldsboro Fire Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 8:48 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Fire crews responded to a home engulfed in flames very early Friday morning.

The City of Goldsboro Fire Department said they got serval calls about a house fire around 3 a.m.

Firefighters arrived to find smoke and flames billowing from the home at 303 North John Street.

Goldsboro Fire Department responding to house fire very early Friday morning.
Goldsboro Fire Department responding to house fire very early Friday morning.(City of Goldsboro Fire Department)

The fire department says no one was injured in the fire.

WITN is working to get more information.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roanoke Orthopedics has found new life after Agape Health Services became its new owner.
UPDATE: One of five clinics set for closure in Martin County under new ownership; Plymouth clinic aiming to reopen
Seven Springs Volunteer Fire Department Troy Thompson graphic.
Seven Springs Volunteer Fire Department mourning death of firefighter
Luis Martinez was located hiding in the woods using a drone with FLIR technology that looked...
Deputies use drone to locate wanted man in Beaufort County
New Bern wins state football championship
New Bern H.S. ordered to forfeit state championship, placed on probation for this football season
The bears were captured by a spy cam Tuesday night.
ATTENTION BEARS: Duplin County spy cam captures bears on alert

Latest News

Highway Patrol cruiser
Troopers actively investigating Pitt County collision
Philippe will pass very close to Bermuda Friday afternoon
Tropical Update: Philippe impacting Bermuda Friday
Dickinson Avenue After Dark returns
Dickinson Avenue After Dark returns tonight
Shopping deals are here for the holiday season
Shopping deals are back in time just ahead of the holiday season