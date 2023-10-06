Early morning house fire in Goldsboro

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Fire crews responded to a home engulfed in flames very early Friday morning.

The City of Goldsboro Fire Department said they got serval calls about a house fire around 3 a.m.

Firefighters arrived to find smoke and flames billowing from the home at 303 North John Street.

Goldsboro Fire Department responding to house fire very early Friday morning. (City of Goldsboro Fire Department)

The fire department says no one was injured in the fire.

WITN is working to get more information.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.