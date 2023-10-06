Advertise With Us
Dustin’s First Alert Forecast: Last day of summer-like temperatures today before a cool down this weekend

Weekend cold front brings first taste of fall weather
WITN
WITN(WITN)
By Dustin Staples
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - With the start of the first weekend of October, a mix of clouds and sunshine develops Friday, as temperatures stay in the low 80s. A few showers are possible along the coast. Overnight lows remain in the 60s, as a cold front moves in Saturday.

High temperatures Saturday are forecasted to stay in the low 70s, with a few rain chances with the passing cold front arriving later in the day. Overnight lows drop to the 40s with a light breeze. Sunday features cooler than average daytime highs in the mid 60s and lots of sunshine.

Next week begins cool with upper 60s to low 70s Monday, with a good deal of sunshine. Overnight temperatures will rebound in the low 50s, with a calm night.

Tuesday and continuing into the rest of the week, seasonable temperatures make a comeback, as well overnight lows back in the 50s to low 60s. Our next best chance of rain arrives next Friday, as another system moves in the ENC area.

As for Tropical Storm Philippe, the storm is expected to pass just west of Bermuda as a tropical storm today as it tracks to the north. The track continues towards Maine on Sunday as a post tropical storm. It poses no threat to Eastern NC this weekend.

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

