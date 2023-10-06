Dickinson Avenue After Dark returns tonight

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A craft beer festival is inviting those in the east to sample Eastern Carolina’s finest hops.

The Don’t Worry, Be Hoppy: Regional Craft Beer Festival is returning to Greenville for Dickenson Avenue After Dark.

Tonight from 7 to 10 p.m. attendees will have the opportunity to try top-notch hops from more than 10 ENC brewies.

Wineries will also be present, along with food trucks and entertainment.

The festival is at the corner of Dickinson Avenue and Greene Street in Downtown Greenville.

