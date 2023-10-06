Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Dickinson Avenue After Dark returns tonight

Dickinson Avenue After Dark returns
Dickinson Avenue After Dark returns(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A craft beer festival is inviting those in the east to sample Eastern Carolina’s finest hops.

The Don’t Worry, Be Hoppy: Regional Craft Beer Festival is returning to Greenville for Dickenson Avenue After Dark.

Tonight from 7 to 10 p.m. attendees will have the opportunity to try top-notch hops from more than 10 ENC brewies.

Wineries will also be present, along with food trucks and entertainment.

The festival is at the corner of Dickinson Avenue and Greene Street in Downtown Greenville.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roanoke Orthopedics has found new life after Agape Health Services became its new owner.
UPDATE: One of five clinics set for closure in Martin County under new ownership; Plymouth clinic aiming to reopen
Seven Springs Volunteer Fire Department Troy Thompson graphic.
Seven Springs Volunteer Fire Department mourning death of firefighter
Luis Martinez was located hiding in the woods using a drone with FLIR technology that looked...
Deputies use drone to locate wanted man in Beaufort County
New Bern wins state football championship
New Bern H.S. ordered to forfeit state championship, placed on probation for this football season
The bears were captured by a spy cam Tuesday night.
ATTENTION BEARS: Duplin County spy cam captures bears on alert

Latest News

Shopping deals are here for the holiday season
Shopping deals are back in time just ahead of the holiday season
Saving Graces 4 Felines: Ophelia
Saving Graces 4 Felines: Meet Ophelia
Saving Graces for Felines: Ophelia
Saving Graces for Felines: Ophelia
Cyclists making their way to Kinston on the Mountains to the Coast Bike Ride
Mountains to the Coast Bike Ride expected to bring 900 cyclists to Kinston