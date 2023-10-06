DEPUTIES: Former bus driver/custodian charged with inappropriately touching Edgecombe Co. students

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A former bus driver and custodian is facing charges after deputies said he touched three middle school students inappropriately.

The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office said that Stephen Wells, 68, of Pinetops, is charged with three counts of misdemeanor sexual battery, and one count of felony indecent liberties with a child.

Deputies said that back on September 8th they were told by the principal of South Edgecombe Middle School of an alleged sexual assault September 7th. We’re told a detective responded and learned that Wells had touched a 14-year-old student. The child was interviewed and deputies said that she saw Wells touch two more students.

Deputies said the parents of the 12 and 13-year-olds were told and that the children were later interviewed. Investigators said the children confirmed the inappropriate touching by Wells.

Wells was arrested Thursday and is being held in the Edgecombe County Detention Center under a $40,000 secured bond.

Edgecombe County Public Schools says that Wells was dismissed from his position as a custodian and bus driver for the system on September 11th.

“The school system is cooperating fully with law enforcement during their investigation and encourages anyone with information to contact the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office,” said the system in a statement to WITN.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.