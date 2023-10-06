Cycle North Carolina event rolls though cities and towns in the east

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Nearly 1,000 people are traveling across our state in a special bike ride this week.

Eight-hundred and twenty-four cyclists took to the roads of Eastern Carolina in Cycle North Carolina-Mountains to Coast Ride on Friday.

The event started on September 30th in Banner Elk and ends Saturday in Emerald Isle.

Jacksonville resident Marty Thompson says the day is even more special because it’s his birthday and he almost didn’t live to be able to celebrate.

“Thirteen months ago I had a heart attack and course between my doctor and my wife, wouldn’t allow me to ride, but I had to prove to my wife in a couple three weeks I had before the ride last year, and I rode the last day, it was 67 miles from Whiteville, North Carolina to Holden Beach,” says Thompson.

The event has attracted participants from all 50 states and 8 countries and with cyclists traveling more than 450 miles on the scenic back roads of North Carolina and through multiple communities.

Christine Allen who drove in all the way from Atlanta, Georgia says more people should give it a try and you don’t have to be an athlete to take part.

“Oh, anybody can do it, you don’t have to go fast, you just have to ride” says Allen.

Organizers say each day, cyclists can expect to ride an average of 50-60 miles between overnight towns.

Thompson says he didn’t let his medical issues stop him from participating in the event, and there’s no excuse for anyone else not to do the same.

“If you got the will to do something, go get it. If you thinking about riding a bicycle for exercise, go buy not an expensive one just go buy a bicycle and start riding down the path in your towns and just progress to a 12-speed or e-bike or whatever it takes whatever age you are and just go for it, that’s what I did,” says Thompson.

Organizers say the cyclists will camp at the park overnight in Kinston and hit the road again at 9:00 a.m. Saturday morning.

The event is sponsored by North Carolina Amateur Sports, a non-profit organization with the goal of promoting health and wellness for all ages and skill levels.

