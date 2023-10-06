Advertise With Us
Carteret County road closing Monday for DOT work

(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 11:19 AM EDT
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Drivers in one Eastern Carolina county will want to be aware of a road closure on Monday.

The North Carolina DOT says that Roberts Road near Newport will be closed in the area of Oak Grove Road from 8 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.

We’re told that workers will be replacing a drainage pipe.

Drivers will want to use Nine Mile Road, Nine Foot Road and Highway 70 as a detour.

