Carteret County road closing Monday for DOT work

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Drivers in one Eastern Carolina county will want to be aware of a road closure on Monday.

The North Carolina DOT says that Roberts Road near Newport will be closed in the area of Oak Grove Road from 8 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.

We’re told that workers will be replacing a drainage pipe.

Drivers will want to use Nine Mile Road, Nine Foot Road and Highway 70 as a detour.

