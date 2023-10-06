Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Car goes airborne, hits school gym

Scene video shows damage after a car went airborne and hit a school gym. (WPVI via CNN Newsource)
By WPVI staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADEPHIA (WPVI) – A car crashed into a Philadelphia school Friday morning, damaging the school and sending the driver to the hospital.

The driver lost control and slammed into the Mariana Bracetti Academy charter school.

Emergency crews had to extricate the unresponsive driver from the wrecked car, and they were taken to an area hospital.

Luckily, students were not in the portion of the building where the accident happened. It houses the school’s gym and cafeteria.

A witness who was nearby witnessed the crash and said the car went airborne after it lost control, spinning sideways, striking a sign, tree, fence and the school building.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roanoke Orthopedics has found new life after Agape Health Services became its new owner.
UPDATE: One of five clinics set for closure in Martin County under new ownership; Plymouth clinic aiming to reopen
Seven Springs Volunteer Fire Department Troy Thompson graphic.
Seven Springs Volunteer Fire Department mourning death of firefighter
Luis Martinez was located hiding in the woods using a drone with FLIR technology that looked...
Deputies use drone to locate wanted man in Beaufort County
New Bern wins state football championship
New Bern H.S. ordered to forfeit state championship, placed on probation for this football season
The bears were captured by a spy cam Tuesday night.
ATTENTION BEARS: Duplin County spy cam captures bears on alert

Latest News

A FedEx driver makes deliveries in Palatine, Ill., Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. On Friday, the...
LIVE: Biden gives remarks after US employers added a surprisingly strong 336,000 jobs in September
Stephen Wells
DEPUTIES: Former bus driver/custodian charged with inappropriately touching Edgecombe Co. students
FILE - Prominent Iranian human rights activist Narges Mohammadi, center, sits next to Iranian...
Narges Mohammadi wins the Nobel Peace Prize for fighting the oppression of women in Iran
FILE - Hopi children dance in front of City Hall on Indigenous Peoples Day, Oct. 10, 2022, in...
What is Indigenous Peoples Day? A day of celebration, protest and reclaiming history
An elk was killed and its body hit two more times by vehicles on a Colorado interstate on Friday.
1 elk causes 3 separate crashes on interstate in Colorado