Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Albert J. Ellis Airport celebrates 10-millionth passenger

Albert J. Ellis Airport celebrated 10-millionth passenger.
Albert J. Ellis Airport celebrated 10-millionth passenger.(Albert J. Ellis Airport)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An airport in the east is celebrating a major passenger milestone.

Albert J. Ellis Airport in Onslow County celebrated the arrival of James Raymond from Michigan as the 10,000,000th passenger to arrive at the airport.

Raymond was visiting family in Jacksonville and received a gift bag to celebrate.

OAJ credits the milestone to continued growth and success of the airport which has been around for 52 years.

The airport has experienced multiple expansion projects which includes a two-story terminal, air traffic control tower, and a nearly complete runway extension.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roanoke Orthopedics has found new life after Agape Health Services became its new owner.
UPDATE: One of five clinics set for closure in Martin County under new ownership; Plymouth clinic aiming to reopen
Seven Springs Volunteer Fire Department Troy Thompson graphic.
Seven Springs Volunteer Fire Department mourning death of firefighter
Luis Martinez was located hiding in the woods using a drone with FLIR technology that looked...
Deputies use drone to locate wanted man in Beaufort County
New Bern wins state football championship
New Bern H.S. ordered to forfeit state championship, placed on probation for this football season
The bears were captured by a spy cam Tuesday night.
ATTENTION BEARS: Duplin County spy cam captures bears on alert

Latest News

Stephen Mills is charged by deputies with inappropriately touching students.
UPDATE: Inappropriate touching happened on Edgecombe Co. school bus, according to detective
UPDATE: Inappropriate touching happened on Edgecombe Co. school bus, according to detective
UPDATE: Inappropriate touching happened on Edgecombe Co. school bus, according to detective
Nimbus
Pine Knoll Shores aquarium announces death of beloved sea turtle Nimbus
(Source: MGN)
Carteret County road closing Monday for DOT work