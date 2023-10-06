Albert J. Ellis Airport celebrates 10-millionth passenger

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An airport in the east is celebrating a major passenger milestone.

Albert J. Ellis Airport in Onslow County celebrated the arrival of James Raymond from Michigan as the 10,000,000th passenger to arrive at the airport.

Raymond was visiting family in Jacksonville and received a gift bag to celebrate.

OAJ credits the milestone to continued growth and success of the airport which has been around for 52 years.

The airport has experienced multiple expansion projects which includes a two-story terminal, air traffic control tower, and a nearly complete runway extension.

