8th ranked J.H. Rose boys soccer earns double overtime victory at rival D.H. Conley

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - J.H. Rose boys soccer again found a way to win at D.H. Conley as a pair of goals by Finn Peters lifted them to a 2-0 victory after two overtime periods.

The 8th ranked Rampants had to survive some scares from their rival Vikings who had chances to pull the upset. Leland Smith had a crack at a goalie-less goal in the final seconds that went over the bar.

Peters would break the tie in the first overtime off a set piece that banked off the post and then a defender and in. He would break free down the sideline and tally the insurance marker in double overtime for the 2-0 margin.

“Throughout the year we are just getting better and better with our chemistry. You saw right there, towards the end there we just kind of figured it out,” says Peters, “We knew it was going to be a tough game, crosstown rival we knew records didn’t matter. To come over here and get the dub in overtime it feels great. It feels great. First place in the conference now. Got to keep winning from here.”

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.