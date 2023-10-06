Advertise With Us
77-year-old kills manager at senior apartment complex and self over rent dispute, police say

Police said a man and a woman died Thursday at an apartment complex for seniors.
By KY3 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRANSON, Mo. (KYTV/Gray News) - Police identified the victim and a shooter in a murder-suicide investigation at a Branson, Missouri, apartment complex for seniors.

The incident happened on Thursday at the complex on Old Country Road.

Whitney Davis, 47, of Branson, worked as the manager of the Branson Manor. Police said Stephen Walsh, 77, of Branson, shot and killed her.

Officers said they found Davis dead from a gunshot wound in a management office, and they found Walsh dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police said they believe the incident happened because of a dispute over the rent.

The clergy and the police liaison from Burrell Behavioral Health assisted the residents, and the complex is working on getting counselors to assist in the coming days.

Because of the initial reports of an active shooter, the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Taney County Sheriff’s Office were requested to assist. The Branson Fire Department and the Taney County Ambulance District also responded.

The Branson Police Department said the investigation is ongoing.

