Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Showers and Colder Air Arrive This Weekend

Highs and Lows Drop 20 Degrees Over the Weekend
Chief Meteorologist Zach Holder
Chief Meteorologist Zach Holder(WITN)
By Zach Holder
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Coastal showers continue this evening and we’ll do it all again on Friday. It will be our last day in the 80s for a while. After starting Saturday in the 60s, only some spots will see 70s as the cold front arrives and cools our air. The front will be our best chance for rain even if rainfall amounts are expected to be very light. Showers and light rain will pass through late Saturday morning and leave through the afternoon. Wind picks up and temperatures drop through the rest of the afternoon and evening. By Sunday, we’ll be waking up in the 40s. No frost or freeze yet but the first 40s of the season will feel cold enough! Temperatures improve next week as highs approach 80 degrees by the end of the week.

No tropical impacts are expected in the next 8 days.

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Bern wins state football championship
New Bern H.S. ordered to forfeit state championship, placed on probation for this football season
The bears were captured by a spy cam Tuesday night.
ATTENTION BEARS: Duplin County spy cam captures bears on alert
Quashawn Broadhurst
Goldsboro man facing multiple child sex charges involving 15-year-old girl
Roanoke Orthopedics has found new life after Agape Health Services became its new owner.
UPDATE: One of five clinics set for closure in Martin County under new ownership; Plymouth clinic aiming to reopen
Congressman Greg Murphy & Congressman Don Davis
ENC congressmen address ousting of Speaker of the House

Latest News

WITN
Dustin’s First Alert Forecast: Mild temperatures continue this week as a cold front moves in this weekend
Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: More 80s on Thursday; Cold front targeting Saturday passage
First Alert Forecast October 5, 2023
First Alert Forecast October 5, 2023
Chief Meteorologist Zach Holder
Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Low shower chances enter the forecast