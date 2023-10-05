Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Showers and Colder Air Arrive This Weekend

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Coastal showers continue this evening and we’ll do it all again on Friday. It will be our last day in the 80s for a while. After starting Saturday in the 60s, only some spots will see 70s as the cold front arrives and cools our air. The front will be our best chance for rain even if rainfall amounts are expected to be very light. Showers and light rain will pass through late Saturday morning and leave through the afternoon. Wind picks up and temperatures drop through the rest of the afternoon and evening. By Sunday, we’ll be waking up in the 40s. No frost or freeze yet but the first 40s of the season will feel cold enough! Temperatures improve next week as highs approach 80 degrees by the end of the week.

No tropical impacts are expected in the next 8 days.

