Water quality advisory lifted for sound-side area of Beaufort County

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A water quality swimming advisory has been lifted for the sound-side of one Eastern Carolina county.

North Carolina Marine Fisheries said the advisory was lifted for the sound-side area of Beaufort County.

The advisory was originally posted back on September 28th at the public access to Pamlico River at Havens Gardens Park off Park Drive in Washington.

The warning was lifted after water testing showed that the levels have dropped below the state’s and Environmental Protection Agency’s standards for swimming and water play.

