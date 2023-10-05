Advertise With Us
Water quality advisory lifted for sound-side area of Beaufort County

Despite the lack of rain, a number of water quality advisories have been issued, leaving...
Despite the lack of rain, a number of water quality advisories have been issued, leaving researchers and town leaders working to find solutions to water quality concerns.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A water quality swimming advisory has been lifted for the sound-side of one Eastern Carolina county.

North Carolina Marine Fisheries said the advisory was lifted for the sound-side area of Beaufort County.

The advisory was originally posted back on September 28th at the public access to Pamlico River at Havens Gardens Park off Park Drive in Washington.

The warning was lifted after water testing showed that the levels have dropped below the state’s and Environmental Protection Agency’s standards for swimming and water play.

