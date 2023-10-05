UPDATE: Man in officer-involved shooting released from hospital & facing charges

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say a man whom deputies shot in late September has been released from the hospital and made his first court appearance.

The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office says Jamie Marion was released from ECU Health Medical Center Tuesday night and taken to the county jail after being in serious condition from a gunshot wound.

Deputies found the 38-year-old Marion firing shotgun rounds in his yard outside Newport on September 24th. Deputies say they tried to talk to him, and he pointed a shotgun at them.

Deputies say the shooting happened at this home. (WITN)

According to the sheriff’s office, the deputies then opened fire, hitting him in the stomach area.

On Wednesday morning, officials say he had his first court appearance for two counts of assault on a government official. Marion was given a $250,000 bond.

The State Bureau of Investigation is looking into the shooting, as with all officer-involved shootings in the state.

