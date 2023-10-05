Several healthcare clinics close in Martin County adding to the healthcare crisis

MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Four of the five healthcare clinics that were scheduled to shut down in Martin County have officially closed their doors. Martin Family Medicine, Roanoke Surgical, Martin Williams Heart and Vascular, and Martin Specialty Clinics. A 6th in Plymouth – Roanoke Clinic - has also closed as well.

“It’s a mess, it really is. I mean, sometimes we don’t know where we’re gonna go,” said Williamston resident Jimmy Mobley.

For people like Jimmy Mobley, they are left with no healthcare.

Tammy Perry, a practice manager for four of the six clinics, said she never thought it would come to this.

“At first, it was disbelief that this would not happen, you know, how could we get to this point? It’s bad enough to lose the hospital and to lose those services, but now to lose the specialty clinics and Martin Family Medicine,” said Perry.

Perry did say they are working hard to help the healthcare crisis while they keep Roanoke Orthopedics open with a new owner, Agape Health Services.

“We are trying everything we can to provide services for the community the best way we know how, so as of yesterday, we did sign a contract to continue providing our care to our orthopedic patients,” said Perry.

Perry also said there will be somebody at the clinic on Monday to answer calls, and they hope to start taking patients in November. “It’s exciting. We’re just happy to be able to continue for the patients when you deal with them daily when your patients come to you and they’re crying, and what are we going to do? Where am I gonna go next? So we’re excited to say we’re gonna continue that same quality care.”

Perry also told WITN me that some of the doctors with the Roanoke Pulmonary Neurology Clinic are in the early stages of opening another clinic.

