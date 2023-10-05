Advertise With Us
Seven Springs Volunteer Fire Department mourning death of firefighter

Seven Springs Volunteer Fire Department Troy Thompson graphic.
Seven Springs Volunteer Fire Department Troy Thompson graphic.(Seven Springs Volunteer Fire Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A firefighter in the east lost his life at the scene of an emergency Wednesday evening.

The Seven Springs Volunteer Fire Department says Troy Thompson after responding to the scene of a vehicle accident yesterday evening.

The fire department says Thompson experienced a medical emergency.

He was taken to UNC Health Wayne where he later succumbed to his condition.

Seven Springs Fire says Thompson was a highly respected firefighter who had a love and passion for serving the community.

The fire department says they have canceled its annual Harvest Sale that was scheduled for Saturday.

WITN is working to get more information.

