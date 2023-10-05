Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Powerball 10-4-23

Powerball Winning Numbers for 10-4-23 at 11pm
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 12:02 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Bern wins state football championship
New Bern H.S. ordered to forfeit state championship, placed on probation for this football season
The bears were captured by a spy cam Tuesday night.
ATTENTION BEARS: Duplin County spy cam captures bears on alert
Quashawn Broadhurst
Goldsboro man facing multiple child sex charges involving 15-year-old girl
Congressman Greg Murphy & Congressman Don Davis
ENC congressmen address ousting of Speaker of the House
A heavy police presence is seen along Maple Street in Holyoke, Massachusetts, on Wednesday.
Massachusetts shooting claims life of baby delivered after mother was one of several hit by gunfire

Latest News

NCEL 10-4-2023
NCEL 10-4-2023
Lenoir County Agricultural Fair going on this week
68th Lenoir County Agricultural Fair brings adrenaline rushing rides and delicious fair food
NCEL 10/4/23
NCEL 10/4/23
68th Lenoir County Agricultural Fair brings adrenaline rushing rides and delicious fair food
68th Lenoir County Agricultural Fair brings adrenaline rushing rides and delicious fair food