NC Attorney General announces $49.5 million multistate settlement with Blackbaud

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A multistate lawsuit against software company Blackbaud has been settled, according to the North Carolina Attorney General’s office.

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein announced the $49.5 million settlement with Blackbaud on Tuesday

Multiple states had brought a suit against the software company for its deficient data security practices and response to a 2020 ransomware attack that exposed the personal information of millions of people across the country.

The North Carolina Department of Justice said that it received 313 security breach notices related to the Blackbaud ransomware attack, which they say impacted 78,697 North Carolinians.

Stein said that under the settlement, Blackbaud will also overhaul its data security and breach notification practices.

Stein said North Carolina will receive $1,2 million which will go toward protecting consumers.

“Blackbaud failed to protect the valuable personal data it had for millions of people and then failed to let people know their information had been stolen,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “Their actions led to hundreds more data breaches in North Carolina. When we trust companies with our data, they need to responsibly safeguard it.”

According to Stein, Blackbaud’s customers are non-profit organizations that use its software to connect with donors and manage data about their constituents, including contact and demographic information, Social Security numbers, driver’s license numbers, financial information, employment and wealth information, donation history, and protected health information.

Steain says this type of highly sensitive information was exposed during the 2020 data breach, which impacted more than 13,000 Blackbaud customers and their respective consumer constituents.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.