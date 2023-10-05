Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

NC Attorney General announces $49.5 million multistate settlement with Blackbaud

A South Carolina software company has agreed to a multi-million dollar settlement for a 2020...
A South Carolina software company has agreed to a multi-million dollar settlement for a 2020 ransomware event that exposed the personal information of millions of consumers in the United States.(Live 5)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A multistate lawsuit against software company Blackbaud has been settled, according to the North Carolina Attorney General’s office.

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein announced the $49.5 million settlement with Blackbaud on Tuesday

Multiple states had brought a suit against the software company for its deficient data security practices and response to a 2020 ransomware attack that exposed the personal information of millions of people across the country.

The North Carolina Department of Justice said that it received 313 security breach notices related to the Blackbaud ransomware attack, which they say impacted 78,697 North Carolinians.

Stein said that under the settlement, Blackbaud will also overhaul its data security and breach notification practices.

Stein said North Carolina will receive $1,2 million which will go toward protecting consumers.

“Blackbaud failed to protect the valuable personal data it had for millions of people and then failed to let people know their information had been stolen,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “Their actions led to hundreds more data breaches in North Carolina. When we trust companies with our data, they need to responsibly safeguard it.”

According to Stein, Blackbaud’s customers are non-profit organizations that use its software to connect with donors and manage data about their constituents, including contact and demographic information, Social Security numbers, driver’s license numbers, financial information, employment and wealth information, donation history, and protected health information.

Steain says this type of highly sensitive information was exposed during the 2020 data breach, which impacted more than 13,000 Blackbaud customers and their respective consumer constituents.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Bern wins state football championship
New Bern H.S. ordered to forfeit state championship, placed on probation for this football season
The bears were captured by a spy cam Tuesday night.
ATTENTION BEARS: Duplin County spy cam captures bears on alert
Quashawn Broadhurst
Goldsboro man facing multiple child sex charges involving 15-year-old girl
Roanoke Orthopedics has found new life after Agape Health Services became its new owner.
UPDATE: One of five clinics set for closure in Martin County under new ownership; Plymouth clinic aiming to reopen
Congressman Greg Murphy & Congressman Don Davis
ENC congressmen address ousting of Speaker of the House

Latest News

Seven Springs Volunteer Fire Department mourning death of firefighter
Seven Springs Volunteer Fire Department mourning death of firefighter
Deputies use drone to locate wanted man in Beaufort County
Deputies use drone to locate wanted man in Beaufort County
Apple Crisp Bars
MIXING WITH MAGGIE: Apple Crisp Bars
Kaitlyn Lee Watson was named principal of the year for Craven County Schools.
Craven County Schools announces Principal of the Year