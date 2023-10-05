Multiple clinics run by Martin General Hospital closing today

MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Many clinics run by an Eastern Carolina hospital are set to close Thursday because new owners have not been found.

Today, six clinics run by Martin General Hospital are set to close. They remained open after the Williamston hospital shut down.

However, new owners have not been found since the hospital’s closure on August 3rd.

Documents from the North Carolina Department of Commerce say that Ronaoke Orthopedics, Roanoke Surgical, Martin Family Medicine, Williamston Heart and Vascular, and Martin Speciality Clinics, all in Williamston, were not part of the hospital bankruptcy.

The sixth clinic, Rural Health Clinic, is in Plymouth.

The hospital told state officials that the clinics would continue to operate and maintain their employees on the same terms for 60 days.

Martin General said they hoped to find a buyer for the clinics before today to keep them up and running.

The six clinics employ about 28 employees.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.