MIXING WITH MAGGIE: Apple Crisp Bars

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - On this week’s “MIXING WITH MAGGIE,” WITN’s Resident Foodie, Maggie Golden shows us how to make Apple Crisp Bars!

Apple Crisp Bars (WITN)

Here’s what you’ll be needing for this recipe:

APPLE CRISP BARS CRUST :

2 sticks of Butter (softened)

1/2 cup of Brown Sugar

2 cups of Flour

1/2 teaspoon of Vanilla Extract

-Mix together the butter and brown sugar until creamy.

-Then blend in flour and press into prepared 9x13 baking pan lined with parchment paper.

-Bake for 25 minutes, until lightly browned edges.

Apple Crisp Bars CRUST (WITN)

APPLE CRISP BARS FILLING :

4-6 Apples

1/2 cup of Sugar

1/3 cup of Flour

1 teaspoon of Cinnamon

1 tsp of Nutmeg

-Peel apples, slice thinly and places in large bowl.

-Add sugar, flour, and cinnamon to apples and toss.

-Cover crust with even layer of apples slices.

Apple Crisp Bars FILLING (WITN)

APPLE CRISP BARS TOPPING :

1/2 cup of Sugar

1 cup of Brown Sugar

1 1/4 cups of Flour

6 tablespoon of Butter

1 tablespoon of Cinnamon

1 teaspoon of Nutmeg

-Mix up ingredients in bow.

-Add butter in small pieces and mix with fork.

-Mix until well combined and crumbly.

-Sprinkle over apple layer and bake for 45-50 min.

-Let cool before cutting.

Apple Crisp Bars TOPPING (WITN)

WITN’s “ENC at THREE” had the honor of having Maggie Golden’s 95-year-old Grandma Athalene in-studio for this week’s segment. She inspires many of the amazing recipes that we cook and share with you! Charlie & Natalie are sending out an open-invite for her to come by the station and be a part of the show again whenever...

Maggie Golden’s Grandma Athalene (with Charlie Ironmonger & Natalie Parsons) (WITN)

