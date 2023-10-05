Advertise With Us
MIXING WITH MAGGIE: Apple Crisp Bars

Maggie Golden’s Grandma Athalene makes a special appearance in this week’s segment!
Mixing with Maggie - Grandma's Apple Crisp Bars
By Natalie Parsons
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - On this week’s “MIXING WITH MAGGIE,” WITN’s Resident Foodie, Maggie Golden shows us how to make Apple Crisp Bars!

Apple Crisp Bars
Apple Crisp Bars(WITN)

Here’s what you’ll be needing for this recipe:

APPLE CRISP BARS CRUST:

  • 2 sticks of Butter (softened)
  • 1/2 cup of Brown Sugar
  • 2 cups of Flour
  • 1/2 teaspoon of Vanilla Extract

-Mix together the butter and brown sugar until creamy.

-Then blend in flour and press into prepared 9x13 baking pan lined with parchment paper.

-Bake for 25 minutes, until lightly browned edges.

Apple Crisp Bars CRUST
Apple Crisp Bars CRUST(WITN)

APPLE CRISP BARS FILLING:

  • 4-6 Apples
  • 1/2 cup of Sugar
  • 1/3 cup of Flour
  • 1 teaspoon of Cinnamon
  • 1 tsp of Nutmeg

-Peel apples, slice thinly and places in large bowl.

-Add sugar, flour, and cinnamon to apples and toss.

-Cover crust with even layer of apples slices.

Apple Crisp Bars FILLING
Apple Crisp Bars FILLING(WITN)

APPLE CRISP BARS TOPPING:

  • 1/2 cup of Sugar
  • 1 cup of Brown Sugar
  • 1 1/4 cups of Flour
  • 6 tablespoon of Butter
  • 1 tablespoon of Cinnamon
  • 1 teaspoon of Nutmeg

-Mix up ingredients in bow.

-Add butter in small pieces and mix with fork.

-Mix until well combined and crumbly.

-Sprinkle over apple layer and bake for 45-50 min.

-Let cool before cutting.

Apple Crisp Bars TOPPING
Apple Crisp Bars TOPPING(WITN)

WITN’s “ENC at THREE” had the honor of having Maggie Golden’s 95-year-old Grandma Athalene in-studio for this week’s segment. She inspires many of the amazing recipes that we cook and share with you! Charlie & Natalie are sending out an open-invite for her to come by the station and be a part of the show again whenever...

Maggie Golden’s Grandma Athalene (with Charlie Ironmonger & Natalie Parsons)
Maggie Golden’s Grandma Athalene (with Charlie Ironmonger & Natalie Parsons)(WITN)

Make sure you view the FULL “Mixing With Maggie” segment above for additional information!

And if you give this recipe a try, make sure to post pictures on social media using the hashtag: #mixingwithmaggieWITN :)

