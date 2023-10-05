MIXING WITH MAGGIE: Apple Crisp Bars
Maggie Golden’s Grandma Athalene makes a special appearance in this week’s segment!
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - On this week’s “MIXING WITH MAGGIE,” WITN’s Resident Foodie, Maggie Golden shows us how to make Apple Crisp Bars!
Here’s what you’ll be needing for this recipe:
APPLE CRISP BARS CRUST:
- 2 sticks of Butter (softened)
- 1/2 cup of Brown Sugar
- 2 cups of Flour
- 1/2 teaspoon of Vanilla Extract
-Mix together the butter and brown sugar until creamy.
-Then blend in flour and press into prepared 9x13 baking pan lined with parchment paper.
-Bake for 25 minutes, until lightly browned edges.
APPLE CRISP BARS FILLING:
- 4-6 Apples
- 1/2 cup of Sugar
- 1/3 cup of Flour
- 1 teaspoon of Cinnamon
- 1 tsp of Nutmeg
-Peel apples, slice thinly and places in large bowl.
-Add sugar, flour, and cinnamon to apples and toss.
-Cover crust with even layer of apples slices.
APPLE CRISP BARS TOPPING:
- 1/2 cup of Sugar
- 1 cup of Brown Sugar
- 1 1/4 cups of Flour
- 6 tablespoon of Butter
- 1 tablespoon of Cinnamon
- 1 teaspoon of Nutmeg
-Mix up ingredients in bow.
-Add butter in small pieces and mix with fork.
-Mix until well combined and crumbly.
-Sprinkle over apple layer and bake for 45-50 min.
-Let cool before cutting.
WITN’s “ENC at THREE” had the honor of having Maggie Golden’s 95-year-old Grandma Athalene in-studio for this week’s segment. She inspires many of the amazing recipes that we cook and share with you! Charlie & Natalie are sending out an open-invite for her to come by the station and be a part of the show again whenever...
Make sure you view the FULL “Mixing With Maggie” segment above for additional information!
And if you give this recipe a try, make sure to post pictures on social media using the hashtag: #mixingwithmaggieWITN :)
