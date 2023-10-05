Local non-profit recognizing Breast Cancer Awareness Month with multiple events

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The month of October hits home for many women across the country with October being National Breast Cancer Awareness month.

Many women are impacted by breast cancer with about 240,000 cases each year, according to the CDC.

With events taking place all month long, Cancer Services of Eastern Carolina is also doing its part.

Lynn Pischke, Cancer Services of Eastern Carolina Executive Director says, “1 in 8 women are going to be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime. It’s extremely common. There are over 18 subtypes of breast cancer, most people don’t know that. Each type has a different treatment protocol and a different success rate so it’s very important to continue to fund research for breast cancer so that we can save these women who are affected by these 18 different types of cancer.”

For Cancer Services of Eastern Carolina, the month is filled with many Breast Cancer Awareness events.

Some of those consist of pink bow donations to put on your mailbox or door to help raise awareness for local residents battling breast cancer. For a full list of where you can get those bows, you can visit their Facebook page.

Other events consist of a big pink ribbon run event held behind the Hilton and sponsored by Eastern Radiologists on Sunday, October 8th.

On top of multiple events the organization is putting on, Pischke says there’s some exciting new things coming next year.

“We were just the grateful recipients of a Kimber Foundation grant which is going to enable us to do mammograms in the most medically deserted areas of Eastern North Carolina. We’re taking a vehicle into the most rural, most economically challenged areas and providing mammograms for them at no cost to the patient,” Pischke told WITN.

Pischke also says around 75% of the calls they get are breast cancer-related.

