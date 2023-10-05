Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Greene Central uses late goal to clip North Pitt boys soccer on the road

Greene Central 1, North Pitt 0
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETHEL, N.C. (WITN) - The Greene Central boys soccer team remains in the lead in their conference standings after a hard-fought 1-0 win over North Pitt on Wednesday night in Bethel.

The Rams finally broke through with about five minutes to play in the game on a rocket shot by Josh Osorio-Nagera for the games only goal.

The Rams are undefeated in the conference with some big matches coming up. Thanks to the clutch goal they are at the top of the standings still after the game.

“Like that no, nothing like that as amazing as it was man,” says Osorio-Nagera about his big goal, “We were running for like 75, 80, 85 minutes, and a miracle we scored man. Just communication on the team we just got to keep going. We can compete with anybody in the conference man.”

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Bern wins state football championship
New Bern H.S. ordered to forfeit state championship, placed on probation for this football season
Aveon Collins-Smith died on January 16th when his vehicle crashed into an apartment at The...
Autopsy says driver who hit Greenville apartment building shot four times
The SBI is investigating the deadly deputy-involved shooting.
SBI identifies Manteo man killed by Dare County deputy
Charlien Berry
Pre-K teacher killed in Winterville vehicle accident
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters amid news that Rep. Matt...
McCarthy becomes the first speaker ever to be ousted from the job in a House vote

Latest News

Mike Houston ECU Bye Week
ECU football team tuning out the noise, focused on self improvement during bye week
Greene Central uses late goal to clip North Pitt boys soccer on the road
Greene Central uses late goal to clip North Pitt boys soccer on the road
ECU football team tuning out the noise, focused on self improvement during bye week
ECU football team tuning out the noise, focused on self improvement during bye week
Freshman running back Javious Bond has been a bright spot for the ECU football team
Freshman running back Javious Bond has been a bright spot for the ECU football team