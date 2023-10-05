Greene Central uses late goal to clip North Pitt boys soccer on the road

BETHEL, N.C. (WITN) - The Greene Central boys soccer team remains in the lead in their conference standings after a hard-fought 1-0 win over North Pitt on Wednesday night in Bethel.

The Rams finally broke through with about five minutes to play in the game on a rocket shot by Josh Osorio-Nagera for the games only goal.

The Rams are undefeated in the conference with some big matches coming up. Thanks to the clutch goal they are at the top of the standings still after the game.

“Like that no, nothing like that as amazing as it was man,” says Osorio-Nagera about his big goal, “We were running for like 75, 80, 85 minutes, and a miracle we scored man. Just communication on the team we just got to keep going. We can compete with anybody in the conference man.”

