Golfers hit Greenville links for Teed Off At Cancer event

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Golfers teed off this morning in Greenville to help make a difference for one Eastern Carolina organization.

The Delcor Teed Off At Cancer event was held at Greenville Country Club.

Golfers got to enjoy contests, food, drink, and more.

One of the more unique parts of the day was an opportunity for golfers to “cheat” by using a rifle to fire the golf ball down the fairway. They had to pay an additional donation to Riley’s Army to use the rifle.

A golfer uses a modified rifle to fire a golf ball down range to try to improve his score. A donation to Riley's Army allowed golfers to use the rifle. (WITN)

24 teams bought in for today’s tournament with 18 playing.

Riley’s Army provides support to children with cancer and their families across North Carolina.

Delcor has held the golf tournament in support of Riley’s Army each year since 2012.Over that time, $400,000 has been raised for the organization.

