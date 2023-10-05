Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Golfers hit Greenville links for Teed Off At Cancer event

The Teed Off At Cancer event has been running since 2012 and benefits Riley's Army.
The Teed Off At Cancer event has been running since 2012 and benefits Riley's Army.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Golfers teed off this morning in Greenville to help make a difference for one Eastern Carolina organization.

The Delcor Teed Off At Cancer event was held at Greenville Country Club.

Golfers got to enjoy contests, food, drink, and more.

One of the more unique parts of the day was an opportunity for golfers to “cheat” by using a rifle to fire the golf ball down the fairway. They had to pay an additional donation to Riley’s Army to use the rifle.

A golfer uses a modified rifle to fire a golf ball down range to try to improve his score. A...
A golfer uses a modified rifle to fire a golf ball down range to try to improve his score. A donation to Riley's Army allowed golfers to use the rifle.(WITN)

24 teams bought in for today’s tournament with 18 playing.

Riley’s Army provides support to children with cancer and their families across North Carolina.

Delcor has held the golf tournament in support of Riley’s Army each year since 2012.Over that time, $400,000 has been raised for the organization.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Bern wins state football championship
New Bern H.S. ordered to forfeit state championship, placed on probation for this football season
The bears were captured by a spy cam Tuesday night.
ATTENTION BEARS: Duplin County spy cam captures bears on alert
Quashawn Broadhurst
Goldsboro man facing multiple child sex charges involving 15-year-old girl
Roanoke Orthopedics has found new life after Agape Health Services became its new owner.
UPDATE: One of five clinics set for closure in Martin County under new ownership; Plymouth clinic aiming to reopen
Congressman Greg Murphy & Congressman Don Davis
ENC congressmen address ousting of Speaker of the House

Latest News

Kaitlyn Lee Watson was named principal of the year for Craven County Schools.
Craven County Schools announces Principal of the Year
The bears were captured by a spy cam Tuesday night.
ATTENTION BEARS: Duplin County spy cam captures bears on alert
Craven County Schools announces Principal of the Year
Craven County Schools announces Principal of the Year
Seven Springs Volunteer Fire Department Troy Thompson graphic.
Seven Springs Volunteer Fire Department mourning death of firefighter