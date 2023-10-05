Advertise With Us
Giraffe poop seized at airport from traveler returning to US from Kenya

Agriculture specialists seized the box and destroyed the excrement with steam sterilization.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 2:50 PM EDT
(Gray News) – A woman returning from Kenya tried to bring giraffe poop into the United States, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Authorities said the passenger declared the box of feces and stated she had obtained the droppings in Kenya, planning to make a necklace with them.

The woman also said she had used moose feces in the past at her home in Iowa.

“There is a real danger with bringing fecal matter into the U.S.,” CBP director LaFonda D. Sutton-Burke said.

“If this person had entered the U.S. and had not declared these items, there is high possibility a person could have contracted a disease from this jewelry and developed serious health issues.”

Customs and Border Protection said African swine fever, classical swine fever, newcastle disease, foot and mouth disease and swine vesicular disease are all found in Kenya.

Agriculture specialists seized the box and destroyed the excrement with steam sterilization.

