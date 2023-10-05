Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

ECU Health to put on Run, Walk, and Roll to Independence this weekend

ECU Health is to host its Run, Walk, and Roll to Independence road race on Saturday morning at...
ECU Health is to host its Run, Walk, and Roll to Independence road race on Saturday morning at 8:30 a.m.(ECU Health)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A hospital in the east is hosting a road race event to fundraise for its rehab department.

ECU Health is to host its Run, Walk, and Roll to Independence road race on Saturday morning at 8:30 a.m.

The race invites participants of all abilities to run, walk, hand-crank, or use any mobility assistant device in a 5k or one-mile fun run.

The proceeds will benefit programs and services at the ECU Health Rehabilitation Center, helping adults and children reclaim their lives.

ECU Health Recreational Therapist Kasey Shue says this is the 14th year. Shue says funds raised by the race will support purchases of therapy equipment to improve patient and family experience.

This year’s race will feature chip timing, music, refreshments, and a free 100-yard kids’ dash.

The course is flat and winds through the East Carolina University area. It starts a St. James United Methodist Church - 2000 E. 6th Street, Greenville, North Carolina, 27858.

Participants can register any time before October 7 at Run The East or in person on the morning of the race from 7:45-8:45 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Bern wins state football championship
New Bern H.S. ordered to forfeit state championship, placed on probation for this football season
The bears were captured by a spy cam Tuesday night.
ATTENTION BEARS: Duplin County spy cam captures bears on alert
Quashawn Broadhurst
Goldsboro man facing multiple child sex charges involving 15-year-old girl
Congressman Greg Murphy & Congressman Don Davis
ENC congressmen address ousting of Speaker of the House
A heavy police presence is seen along Maple Street in Holyoke, Massachusetts, on Wednesday.
Massachusetts shooting claims life of baby delivered after mother was one of several hit by gunfire

Latest News

Greenville Convention Center
“Better Skills, Better Jobs” job fair returns for a third year
First Alert Forecast October 5, 2023
First Alert Forecast October 5, 2023
Multiple clinics run by Martin General Hospital closing today
Jamie Marion
UPDATE: Man in officer-involved shooting released from hospital & facing charges