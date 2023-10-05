ECU Health to put on Run, Walk, and Roll to Independence this weekend

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A hospital in the east is hosting a road race event to fundraise for its rehab department.

ECU Health is to host its Run, Walk, and Roll to Independence road race on Saturday morning at 8:30 a.m.

The race invites participants of all abilities to run, walk, hand-crank, or use any mobility assistant device in a 5k or one-mile fun run.

The proceeds will benefit programs and services at the ECU Health Rehabilitation Center, helping adults and children reclaim their lives.

ECU Health Recreational Therapist Kasey Shue says this is the 14th year. Shue says funds raised by the race will support purchases of therapy equipment to improve patient and family experience.

This year’s race will feature chip timing, music, refreshments, and a free 100-yard kids’ dash.

The course is flat and winds through the East Carolina University area. It starts a St. James United Methodist Church - 2000 E. 6th Street, Greenville, North Carolina, 27858.

Participants can register any time before October 7 at Run The East or in person on the morning of the race from 7:45-8:45 a.m.

