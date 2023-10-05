ECU football team tuning out the noise, focused on self improvement during bye week

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU football unveiled the black uniforms on social media that it will wear to face SMU next Thursday night.

The Pirates have a bye this weekend with time to focus on themselves. Coach Houston says they are keeping the outside noise out.

“If I am worried about what anybody outside this building thinks then I don’t need to be doing this job. My internal expectations are much higher than anybody else’s around here,” says ECU Head Football Coach Mike Houston, “The kids, we’ve talked about it a lot. We’ve talked about it this summer, we talked about it at preseason camp, and I talk about it every year because if we win, and we play well, and they are looking at anything anyone is saying out there, they are going to have an inflated ego of themself. You know it is going to be too much for them because they can’t handle that much patting on the back. The same thing for the negativity. If you are reading all this stuff and you are listening to people who have no clue what they are talking about, and you are actually valuing their opinion, it is not going to help you any. You got to make sure you keep yourself focused on listening to people who know what is going on and what reality is... you can’t get caught up in that stuff.”

The Pirates host SMU on Thursday, October 12th at 7:30 PM at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. The game is being shown on ESPN.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.