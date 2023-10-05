Advertise With Us
Dustin’s First Alert Forecast: Mild temperatures continue this week as a cold front moves in this weekend

The front will bring a big cool down on Sunday
WITN
WITN(WITN)
By Dustin Staples
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - With a new month underway, mother nature has cooperated to the autumn feel to the area with a calm start. Temperatures will continue to stay in the low 80s today and Friday, with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Overnight lows in the mid 60s.

Rain showers remain possible late Friday night and going into Saturday, which will be part of a cold front that will bring our first dose of fall air to the ENC area. Rain chances will remain on the isolated side and stay along the coastal areas. A few inland areas may see a few showers late Saturday morning, then clearing out in the afternoon. Temperature drop to the mid 70s as highs Saturday and mid 60s Sunday. Overnight lows drop to the low to mid 40s at night this weekend.

Next week, temperatures rebound back to the mid to upper 70s to near 80° in the afternoon, with a mix of sunshine and a few clouds. Night time temperatures will return to the low to mid 50s, with clear skies.

As for Tropical Storm Philippe, this storm is expected to pass very close to Bermuda as a tropical storm Friday as it tracks northward. The track continues towards Maine on Sunday as a post tropical storm. It poses no threat to Eastern NC.

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

