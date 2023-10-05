Dog survives after being dumped in Lenoir County landfill

LA GRANGE, N.C. (WITN) - A dog escaped certain death after it was abandoned by its owner in the Lenoir County Solid Waste Department in La Grange on Wednesday.

Employees say they noticed the canine after it fell out of the cardboard box she was trapped inside of.

Heavy Equipment Operator Kayla Sullivan recalls when the puppy was seconds away from being compacted into a metal container.

“If the dog wasn’t found, she would have been pushed in a trailer and she would have been crushed by our packer, a 90,000-pound machine,” says Sullivan.

Lenoir County Animal Control Officer Tapanga Jackson says this was a close call and that the dog is lucky to be alive.

She says she encourages residents to take advantage of the assistance available to anyone who needs help finding their pet a new home.

“We’ve got several different things put in place to assist an owner in getting rid of their animals, granted it takes a little bit of time, but we do have a surrender list through the animal shelter and we’re here to help you” says Jackson.

The dog has been turned over to the Lenoir County SPCA who says the little girl is doing fine but is not available for adoption at this time.

Sullivan, says she is shocked by the act of cruelty and has a message to the person responsible.

“Come forward, then come forward why you done it, I mean she didn’t deserve this. I mean how do you throw something with a heartbeat in the trash” says Sullivan.

According to North Carolina law, animal abandonment is classified as a misdemeanor.

The Lenoir County SPCA is asking the public not to contact them about adopting the dog until the Lenoir County Animal Control completes its criminal investigation.

