DO YOU KNOW WHERE I AM? Bertie deputies seek Pitt County man for lottery ticket theft

Bertie deputies are looking for Alexksis Waller who they say stole lottery tickets.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies with the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office are asking for help locating a man they say stole lottery tickets from a store in Colerain.

Deputies say they went to the Duck Thru in Colerain on Tuesday evening after getting a call about stolen lottery tickets.

Bertie County Lead Investigator Turner said that deputies had reviewed surveillance footage from the store and said that Alexksis Waller of Pitt County was responsible for the theft.

Deputies say that Waller has been charged with larceny and that they are now looking for him.

If you know where deputies can find Waller, please contact the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office at 252-794-5330.

