Deputies use drone to locate wanted man in Beaufort County

Luis Martinez was located hiding in the woods using a drone with FLIR technology that looked for his body heat.(Beaufort County SO)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in Beaufort County were able to locate a wanted man using a drone after he ran into the woods on Sunday.

Deputies say they went to a home on Asbury Trails Drive for what started out as a possible overdose call that quickly turned into a search when they arrived.

According to deputies, they found a man in the backyard of a home, but before they could get to him he ran into nearby woods and hid.

After hearing from residents in the 4000 block of River Road, deputies say that they begin searching the woods in that area with a drone that has FLIR technology on it that will let them see things that are putting off heat, such as a person.

Deputies say they were able to find Luis Martinez using the drone.

According to deputies Martinez was checked by EMS at the scene before being taken to the Beaufort County Jail.

Martinez was arrested on 11 orders for arrest in Beaufort County for traffic offenses that included driving while impaired and driving while license revoked charges, as well as two orders for arrest for traffic charges in Pitt County.

Martinez was also charged with resist, delay, and obstruct and was given a $77,500 secured bond.

Deputies used Luis Martinez's body heat to find him using a drone.(Beaufort County SO)

