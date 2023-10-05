Craven County Schools announces Principal of the Year

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Congratulations are in order for one Eastern Carolina county’s principal of the year.

Craven County Schools said that Kaitlyn Lee Watson, principal of Grover C. Fields Middle School in New Bern, won the honor for the 2023-2024 school year.

As principal of the year, Watson will serve as the local advisor to the Craven County Board of Education and represent the school system in local, regional, and state events.

During the selection process, the schools system said Watson shared that her school’s vision and mission is to focus on the “Portrait of a Graduate.”

“She explained that the school’s “vision and mission are not just words on paper, but a living reality that positively impacts students, staff, and the community.” She discussed how she and her team constantly examine the school’s data in efforts to support and improve student achievement by using the Multi-Tiered System of Support (MTSS) framework,” the school system said in a press release.

“All staff are required to take the MTSS Belief Survey at the onset of each school year. The results of this survey help guide professional development decisions throughout the remainder of the school year,” Watson shared with the system.

