Craven County Principal of the Year Announced

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - An educator is receiving high honors today in one county in the east.

Craven County Schools proudly announced Kaitlyn Watson as the 2023-2024 Principal of the Year during a surprise ceremony.

Watson is the principal of Grover C. Fields Middle School in New Bern, serving as an advisor to the Craven County Board of Education presenting materials at educational workshops and events on the local, regional, and state levels.

We spoke with her about some of the qualities she holds as high priority when leading a school and making an impact on students.

“We are student-centered here at Grover C. Fields, our vision and our mission are aligned with that work and just to see them shine as leaders is so special to me they grow so much from 6th grade to 8th grade it’s so fun to see them progress but I really have to owe all of the credit of our success to our teachers and the work that they do every day toward you know their dreams and we get a little tiny it to be a little tiny piece of that,” said principal Watson.

Watson says she’s worked in Craven County Schools for about 10 years spending three of those years as principal at Grover C. Fields Middle School.

