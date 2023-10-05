Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Catch an alien on your Ring camera and win $1 million

Ring is asking people to capture evidence of extraterrestrial life on their camera devices.
Ring is asking people to capture evidence of extraterrestrial life on their camera devices.(Stringr, Ring)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The doorbell camera company Ring is holding a competition.

It’s asking people to capture evidence of extraterrestrial life on their Ring devices.

If you can prove it – you could win $1 million.

The company said a space expert will review submissions to look for proof.

Skeptics can win too. Ring is also offering a $500 Amazon gift card for the most creative fake.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Bern wins state football championship
New Bern H.S. ordered to forfeit state championship, placed on probation for this football season
The bears were captured by a spy cam Tuesday night.
ATTENTION BEARS: Duplin County spy cam captures bears on alert
Quashawn Broadhurst
Goldsboro man facing multiple child sex charges involving 15-year-old girl
Roanoke Orthopedics has found new life after Agape Health Services became its new owner.
UPDATE: One of five clinics set for closure in Martin County under new ownership; Plymouth clinic aiming to reopen
Congressman Greg Murphy & Congressman Don Davis
ENC congressmen address ousting of Speaker of the House

Latest News

Typically, the U.S. and Turkish militaries, which are NATO allies, work in close coordination...
US shoots down Turkish drone after it came too close to US troops in Syria
FILE - New York City police and law enforcement officials lead subway shooting suspect Frank...
‘Prophet of Doom’ who wounded 10 in subway shooting is sentenced to life in prison
FILE - Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman, Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., right, and his...
Report of fatal New Jersey car crash fills in key gap in Menendez federal bribery investigation
President Joe Biden speaks as he holds a meeting to receive a briefing on Ukraine in the Oval...
Biden says he had to use Trump-era funds for the border wall. Asked if barriers work, he says ‘No’
FILE - In this July 1, 2019 file photo, Dr. George Tyndall listens during his arraignment at...
Ex-USC gynecologist charged with sexually assaulting students dies before going to trial