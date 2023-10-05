Advertise With Us
“Better Skills, Better Jobs” job fair returns for a third year

Greenville Convention Center
By Merit Morgan
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 7:31 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The “Better Skills, Better Jobs” job fair is the largest of its kind in Eastern Carolina.

The fair will address workforce developments needed in Pitt County and surrounding areas.

Many organizations like Endowment, Greenville ENC Alliance, and more are teaming up to host the event.

Ernis Lee, PCC Community Outreach and Community Engagement Assistant Vice President says the fair is a great way for people across the East to get involved in potential jobs.

“For Eastern North Carolina, everyone knows that there’s a shortage in the workforce and a lot of people are seeking employers,” said Lee. “What we’re trying to do is connect our citizens to the employers, and it’s great because all the employers are in one spot. I mean they come in and the impact is tremendous.”

Community members, East Carolina University, Pitt Community College, and many others are invited and are expected to be in attendance.

The fair will even have onsite interviews and some jobs may even be offered on the spot.

The “Better Skills, Better Jobs” job fair will be at the Greenville Convention Center today from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

