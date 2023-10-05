68th Lenoir County Agricultural Fair brings adrenaline rushing rides and delicious fair food

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The 68th edition of the Lenoir County Agricultural Fair is underway. It might not be as big as the famous North Carolina State Fair, but some believe it’s just as significant.

“The fair is about agriculture and bringing the community together,” said Chris Raines, Lenoir County Agricultural Fair Entertainment Chairman. “I would put our fair up against any fair in the state as far as how good we are.”

Some kids can’t wait to get their faces painted and others look forward to a thrilling experience on the rides.

“I think the funnest part is the funnel cakes and rides,” said Carter Welborn, Lenoir County Fairgoer.

“The chicken tenders and fries are pretty good,” said Jaden Turner, Lenoir County Fairgoer. “The lemonade too.”

The fall weather felt nice on night two on Wednesday, but you never know when rain is on the horizon. Raines says they live by the motto of optimism when it comes to planning for the fair.

“Honestly, we don’t look at the weather the week of the fair,” Raines said. “We kind of look at it, but don’t at the same time.”

The fair will continue through Saturday.

