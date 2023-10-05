400+ acres of prime Pamlico County real estate secured for game lands

PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Public game lands in Pamlico County grew by over 400 acres recently when the North Carolina Coastal Land Trust purchased a waterfront property in the county.

The purchase was made through a partnership with the National Wild Turkey Federation, the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission, and the North Carolina Division of Coastal Management.

Once the purchase was complete the trust transferred the land to the State of North Carolina to expand Goose Creek Game Lands.

The property is located between N.C. Highway 304 and Lynch’s Beach Road between Bayboro and Vandemere.

According to officials, the land is an excellent habitat for wild turkey, white-tailed deer, black bear, and other wildlife with extensive forests of mixed pine-hardwoods and Pocosin Wetlands along with longleaf pine ridges.

Officials say that the property is highly attractive and developable and has deep-water access on both the Bay River and Smith Creek less than 8 miles from the Pamlico Sound. The land is now conserved forever.

“This coastal waterfront property was prime for development. We are so appreciative that the seller, the Bate Land Company, L.P., was willing to work with us to conserve it for its wildlife, water quality, and scenic values,” said Janice Allen, Director of Land Protection for the Coastal Land Trust. “We also thank the National Wild Turkey Federation, Wildlife Resources Commission, and Division of Coastal Management for partnering with us to conserve this special place on our coast.”

“The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission will manage the property to improve habitat for native wildlife to include prescribed burning, thinning of forest stands, and creation of wildlife food plots,” stated Ben Solomon, Assistant Chief and Land Acquisition Manager of the Wildlife Resources Commission. “The land will be added to the Goose Creek Game Lands, and in the future, will be open for public hunting.”

