Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Low shower chances enter the forecast

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - No big changes to the forecast. We’ll see highs and lows drop about 20 degrees over the weekend. Until then, we stay comfortable but do have to add the chance of a few showers into the forecast. Most of these showers will be along the coast and rainfall amounts look generally on the light side. Shower chances linger into Friday and Saturday as we’ll have tropical moisture offshore and a cold front slowly approaching the area. The wind picks up on Saturday as the colder air starts to arrive. Saturday may start off comfortable but turns chilly early. 40s arrive Sunday and Monday mornings. Sunshine takes us back up to around 80 degrees by the end of the week.

