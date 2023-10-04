Washington Regional feels pressure to expand after Martin General closes

PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WITN) - Rural healthcare has been an ongoing conversation after the closing of Martin General Hospital, and now one hospital here in the east says they are feeling the pressure to add more services.

The impacts of Martin General Hospital closure have not only been felt for their residents but also by a nearby hospital.

“Within our emergency department, there was a 25% to 33% increase in patient load, same thing with our local clinic, which is across the street,” said Dr. Amanze Ugoji.

Dr. Ugoji says they have seen an uptick in new patients. But the owner of the hospital says they also feel more pressure to provide more healthcare.

“We need to refurbish the entire radiology department and emergency department as well as the operating rooms to get those back open. With the recent closure of a hospital that’s very close to us, it’s putting pressure on us to add more services like intensive care surgery and outpatient services,” said Frank Avignone, the Washington Regional Medical Center Owner.

Even with some of the upgrades they are working on inside the hospital, they are looking to expand with a focus on preventive care.

“With the expansion, we can move to a more preventative care model where we are more proactive with the community, and we’re gonna be serving more people across seven counties; about 155,000 people would be possible community members,” said Avignone.

However, the hospital has had a little bit of a bumpy past, with some employees having to deal with a ‘rolling’ payroll.

“It will pick core groups of employees and pay them on a particular day and then the next day will follow up with another group and the next day will follow up with another group, so it’s to ensure that those that are most needed, which are usually lower income, and those who provide critical clinical services to the community get paid,” said Avignone.

But still, they say they are looking forward to a bright future and continuing to provide important services in healthcare.

“Last Sunday, a patient came in with a serious illness, and we had to stabilize the patient here and transfer the patient. The patient is up and healthy and alive because the emergency department here was open, and if that wasn’t the case, the patient would have to travel an hour to get the same treatment, and maybe wouldn’t have made it,” said Dr. Amanze Ugoji.

The owner of the hospital said they also put a bid in on the purchase of Martin General Hospital at one point. However, that bid did fall through.

While they were not successful in purchasing Martin County’s Hospital, they are in the early stages of opening a health clinic in Williamston.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.