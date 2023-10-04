Teacher of the Week: Abbie Barfield

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week WITN’s feature Teacher of the Week comes from Beaufort County.

Meet Abbie Barfield. She‘s the lead AgriBusiness Instructor at Beaufort County Community College.

She says ArgriBusiness is an umbrella degree for the basis of a career in agriculture. Barfield says she loves to see her students click with a class, continue to grow, and graduate wits a purpose.

Now, she’s been with the community college for over a decade but has only been teaching students for a few years.

Barfield transitioned from the administrative side of education when an opportunity to combine her passions emerged: plants, animals, and teaching.

AgriBusiness is an umbrella course to many sides of agriculture. She creates a hands-on learning environment with labs and by bringing her own animals to the classroom to allow students to interact with them.

