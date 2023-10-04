Advertise With Us
Student with gun prompts lockdown at James Kenan High School

School Lockdown
School Lockdown(MGN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Duplin County School District and sheriff’s office say a student was found with a gun at James Kenan High School Tuesday prompting a lockdown.

They say the lockdown came after students reported that another student may have a firearm on campus.

School administrators and law enforcement officials located the student, who they say did have a gun, and the student was removed without any problems.

They say once it was determined that the school was safe, the lockdown was lifted, and school was released at the normal time.

Officials have not said what grade the student was in, what kind of gun was involved, or if it was loaded.

The school district says there is zero tolerance for firearms on school property and individuals found in possession will be held accountable to the maximum extent possible.

The district did not say what exact discipline the student faces or if that person has been charged.

