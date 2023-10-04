State of the nation with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy ousted from office

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Some residents in the east are wondering where the nation stands as Kevin McCarthy was ousted from his position as Speaker of the House in a historic vote on Tuesday.

With Florida Representative Matt Gaetz leading the effort, the motion to vacate the Office of Speaker was passed by a tally of 216 to 210 votes.

ECU Political Science Professor Dr. Brad Lockerbie says now members have the task of electing a new leader.

“He got ousted by a narrow margin because I believe less than 10 republicans out of the 215 of them decided they didn’t like him as speaker anymore and no democrats jumped to support speaker McCarthy, no big surprise there,” says Lockerbie.

Officials say without a speaker, there are now new problems including chamber members not being able to take up and pass legislation or set up committees.

Lockerbie says if Americans are concerned about the impact of the vacancy, there are ways to take action.

“You can always try to write or email or call your Member of Congress and say get on the job,” says Lockerbie.

Meanwhile, the Congressman temporarily leading the House of Representatives as Speaker Pro Tempore is Patrick McHenry of North Carolina.

Lockerbie says it remains unclear when the house will hold a vote and there are only a little over 40 days to the next critical budget deadline.

“Nothing serious is going to be done until we get a new speaker, we’re gonna hit that fiscal cliff yet again in mid-November, if we don’t have a speaker by then it will be likely that we do have a shutdown for a little bit at least,” says Lockerbie.

Republicans Jim Jordan of Ohio and Steve Scalise of Louisiana announced they will both run to be the next Speaker of the House.

