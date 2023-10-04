Season-long weather abnormalities impacting insect populations on a global scale

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It is no secret that the impacts from climate change are widespread and still being discovered. From wildfires burning hotter and lasting longer to the polar ice caps melting so fast the influx of fresh water is affecting large scale ocean currents, the evidence of the warming atmosphere is all around us. And now scientists are looking at the decrease of insects all around us and sounding the alarm. Entomologists from Australia have reported that insect populations have dropped 40% globally. While the main driver for the decline is agriculture forced deforestation, climate change is playing a role.

Researchers from the University of Würzburg took a deeper dive into the relationship between insects and long range weather patterns. They found insects have sensitive thresholds for temperature and precipitation anomalies and are very dependent on the high quality environments in order to thrive. Comparing insect populations in 2022 in a protected forest near campus, they found an increase in the populations. Jörg Müller, who is Professor of Animal Ecology at the Biocentre of Julius-Maximilians-Universität Würzburg (JMU), decided to take a deeper dive into the insect population conundrum and looked at the previous study by Caspar A. Hallman with another variable added; weather. They found that since 2005, weather anomalies, or abnormal weather patterns, were mostly bad for insects. If the winter was too warm or too dry, insect populations would decline. If the summer and spring was too cool or to wet, insect populations would also decline. However, over the observed areas, the weather pattern in 2022 was near average through the year, explaining the high insect populations from Müller’s original study.

While many consider them a nuisance, insects play a vital role in the food chain and in the pollination of the crops we eat. “We need to be much more aware that climate change is already a major driver of the decline of insect populations. This needs to be thought about much more in science and conservation practice,” says Annette Menzel, professor of ecoclimatology of the Technical University of Munich. One thing we can do to help insects is to plant more native species of plants, increasing the quality of their habitat will enhance the insects’ ability to survive the changes to climate. So when the next growing season rolls around, be sure to plant a few more native plants around your house to help keep our ecosystem healthier. For more information on Müller’s research, you can find it here.

