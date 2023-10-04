Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Temperatures will take quite a dive over the coming days

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - High pressure currently anchored over the Eastern US is mostly responsible for the nice weather that many of us have seen over the past few days

A cold front will approach Eastern NC Friday night into Saturday morning. Ahead of that front, a weak disturbance may bring a few showers to the Crystal Coast on Thursday. The front will bring extensive cloud cover, but just isolated showers from Friday afternoon through Saturday morning. Behind the front, the first real shot of cooler air will spread into eastern NC. Highs will tumble into the 60s Sunday and Monday with overnight lows falling into the 40s for inland areas.

We’re monitoring just one system in the tropics right now. Tropical Storm Philippe sits just north of the Leeward Islands. The storm is expected to head northward tracking near Bermuda late in the week. It poses no threat to Eastern NC or the U.S. as a whole.

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.