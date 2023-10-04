Rocky Mount to host Intercity Rail opportunities meeting

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - It’s an exciting time for Rocky Mount and surrounding areas as a meeting is to happen Wednesday morning to discuss more Intercity Passenger Rail opportunities.

Rocky Mount Mayor Sandy Roberson will host municipal officials from across the region and state to learn more about exciting opportunities for improvements to intercity passenger rail service.

“The communications and dialogue with these transportation officials both state and federal and the public can ensure that we make the most of these opportunities. That’s really what this initiative is about. Our support is also to boost us within the country in terms of our growth and to be able to move people back and forth with our cities,” Roberson told WITN.

Rail Response, an initiative of the North Carolina Metro Mayors Coalition, has organized the event as state officials seek funding through the bipartisan federal Infrastructure Bill to explore improvements to intercity passenger rail.

Potential improvements include those to existing routes that connect several cities, including Rocky Mount, and the expansion of routes to more areas of the state.

Speakers from Amtrak, the state Department of Transportation, and Rocky Mount leaders are expected to attend.

Discussions will include funding and route possibilities and workgroup findings regarding benefits to residents and the role municipal officials can play in the expansion of intercity passenger rail.

“This meeting is one of several that are being held all over the state. This is the one in Rocky Mount. After that point, we’ll convene as a conference committee and then we’ll make recommendations to be able to secure grants,” Roberson says.

The meeting will be at Helen P. Day Rocky Mount Historic Train Station at 11 a.m. today. The public is welcome to attend.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.