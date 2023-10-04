Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Pitt County offering additional immunization clinics today & tomorrow

Clinics aim to help students meet state immunization requirements
Pitt County offering additional immunization clinics Wednesday & Thursday
By WITN Web Team
Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Immunization clinics for Pitt County middle and high school students are getting additional dates this week.

The Pitt County Health Department is offering additional immunization clinics for middle and high school students who need required immunizations for school. These additional dates are Wednesday and Thursday.

The clinics will be held at the Health Department office located at 201 Government Circle in Greenville.

Health Department officials say there is no cost for eligible children for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Vaccines For Children (VFC) Program.

Officials also say that eligibility requirements include being younger than 19 years of age and meeting one of the following: Medicaid-eligible, Uninsured, Underinsured, or American Indian or Alaska Native. Medicaid, BCBS, and MedCost insurance will also be accepted. Upfront payment for Menquadfi and Tdap will be required if the child is also covered by other insurance carriers.

The health department says appointments will be required. Parents or guardians may call (252) 902-2449 to schedule.

Kindergarten immunizations will not be offered at these clinics, but appointments can be made for when they are available.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Bern wins state football championship
New Bern H.S. ordered to forfeit state championship, placed on probation for this football season
Aveon Collins-Smith died on January 16th when his vehicle crashed into an apartment at The...
Autopsy says driver who hit Greenville apartment building shot four times
Charlien Berry
Pre-K teacher killed in Winterville vehicle accident
The SBI is investigating the deadly deputy-involved shooting.
SBI identifies Manteo man killed by Dare County deputy
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters amid news that Rep. Matt...
McCarthy becomes the first speaker ever to be ousted from the job in a House vote

Latest News

Elizabeth City State University
State senators to host mental health town hall at ECSU tonight
Wes Gray
Pitt County names new public health director
NC sees mental health worker shortage.
New study shows lack of mental health workers, despite an increasing need.
ECU Health recognized for robotic and minimally invasive surgery