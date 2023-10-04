Advertise With Us
Onslow County welcomes interim county manager

David Smitherman was sworn in as Interim Onslow County Manager during an Oath of Office Ceremony in Onslow County this morning.(Deric Rush)
By Deric Rush
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - One County in the east welcomed its new interim county manager today.

David Smitherman was sworn in as Interim Onslow County Manager during an Oath of Office ceremony in Onslow County this morning.

Smitherman served as County Manager in Pittsylvania County, Virginia from 2016-2022 and was previously the County Manager for Lee County, North Carolina.

The Onslow County Board of Commissioners approved Mr. Smitherman to serve as Interim County Manager during their regular meeting last month.

Mr. Smitherman has experience in Onslow County as he served as Interim Onslow County Manager in 2009.

“Well my job is to keep things between the ditches and Sharon did an extremely great job of honing this organization to run at a very high level,” said Smitherman.

“He’s been in Onslow County before so he kind of knows the area and we’re looking forward to seeing what he does and then his eyes on things differently is going to be good as well because anytime you have a new face that comes in they may see some things that folks that have been here may not recognize,” said Board of Commissioners Chairman Tim Foster.

Smitherman will replace Sharon Griffin who announced her resignation from the position in July. Her last day with the county is Oct. 6.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

