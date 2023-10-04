Onslow County swearing in interim county manager Wednesday morning

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An interim county manager is to be sworn in Wednesday morning.

This morning at 8:30 a.m., David Smitherman will be sworn in as the Interim Onslow County Manager during an oath of service ceremony at the Onslow County Government Center.

The county’s board of commissioners approved Smitherman for the position during their meeting on September 6th.

A search began for the Onslow County Manager role after Sharon Griffin announced her resignation in July. Her final day with Onslow County is October 6, 2023.

Smitherman most recently served as county manager in Pittsylvania County, Virginia from 2016 to 2022 and was previously the county manager for Lee County, North Carolina.

