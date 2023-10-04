Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Onslow County swearing in interim county manager Wednesday morning

The Onslow County Government Center on NW Corridor Boulevard.
The Onslow County Government Center on NW Corridor Boulevard.(Onslow County Government)
By WITN Web Team
Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An interim county manager is to be sworn in Wednesday morning.

This morning at 8:30 a.m., David Smitherman will be sworn in as the Interim Onslow County Manager during an oath of service ceremony at the Onslow County Government Center.

The county’s board of commissioners approved Smitherman for the position during their meeting on September 6th.

A search began for the Onslow County Manager role after Sharon Griffin announced her resignation in July. Her final day with Onslow County is October 6, 2023.

Smitherman most recently served as county manager in Pittsylvania County, Virginia from 2016 to 2022 and was previously the county manager for Lee County, North Carolina.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Bern wins state football championship
New Bern H.S. ordered to forfeit state championship, placed on probation for this football season
Aveon Collins-Smith died on January 16th when his vehicle crashed into an apartment at The...
Autopsy says driver who hit Greenville apartment building shot four times
Charlien Berry
Pre-K teacher killed in Winterville vehicle accident
The SBI is investigating the deadly deputy-involved shooting.
SBI identifies Manteo man killed by Dare County deputy
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters amid news that Rep. Matt...
McCarthy becomes the first speaker ever to be ousted from the job in a House vote

Latest News

Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Wonderful Wednesday Weather; Front coming Saturday
Congressman Don Davis to address vote ousting of Speaker of the House today
First Alert Forecast October 4, 2023
First Alert Forecast October 4, 2023
Pitt County offering additional immunization clinics today & tomorrow