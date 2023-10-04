North Carolina Rep. Patrick McHenry serving as interim U.S. House Speaker

RALIEGH, N.C. (WITN) - A North Carolina representative is serving as interim house speaker following the ousting of Kevin McCarthy.

U.S. Representative Patrick McHenry, a Charlotte-area Republican, will serve pro tempore until the House votes to select a replacement for McCarthy, according to the NBC station in Raleigh.

McCarthy was removed from the chamber’s top leadership after a 216-to-210 vote Tuesday.

The Raliegh station says McHenry is making history amid the broken House. The news outlet says he is the first speaker of the House from North Carolina in modern history.

