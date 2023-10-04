Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

NC Court of Appeals upholds murder conviction in Onslow County

James Moore III
James Moore III(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 9:04 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Onslow County District Attorney Ernie Lee says the NC Court of Appeals affirmed the murder conviction and life sentence of James Kelly Moore, III.

The Greensboro man was found guilty in February of 2022 for stabbing 22-year-old Shelby Brown of Jacksonville to death and then setting her body on fire in 2017.

Investigators say Moore and Brown had a relationship and met on social media.

Brown’s body was found off Thomas Humphrey Road outside of Jacksonville. Evidence shows she was stabbed and burned beyond recognition.

Lee says the Court of Appeals found no error and that Moore forfeited his right to court appointed counsel.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlien Berry
Pre-K teacher killed in Winterville vehicle accident
New Bern wins state football championship
New Bern H.S. ordered to forfeit state championship, placed on probation for this football season
Marshall Williford, Jr.
Edenton man arrested on decades-old child sex charges commits suicide
Heaven Elliot
Heaven in jail after Snow Hill church break-in
Franklin & Gail Meeks
Investigators looking if Ophelia flood waters played role in deadly Beaufort County house fire

Latest News

School Lockdown
Student with gun prompts lockdown at James Kenan High School
SBI identifies Manteo man killed by Dare County deputy
SBI identifies Manteo man killed by Dare County deputy
The need to be green - exploring electric vehicles
The need to be green - exploring electric vehicles
Davis votes to remove McCarthy as House Speaker
Davis votes to remove McCarthy as House Speaker