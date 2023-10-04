NC Court of Appeals upholds murder conviction in Onslow County

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Onslow County District Attorney Ernie Lee says the NC Court of Appeals affirmed the murder conviction and life sentence of James Kelly Moore, III.

The Greensboro man was found guilty in February of 2022 for stabbing 22-year-old Shelby Brown of Jacksonville to death and then setting her body on fire in 2017.

Investigators say Moore and Brown had a relationship and met on social media.

Brown’s body was found off Thomas Humphrey Road outside of Jacksonville. Evidence shows she was stabbed and burned beyond recognition.

Lee says the Court of Appeals found no error and that Moore forfeited his right to court appointed counsel.

