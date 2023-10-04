Advertise With Us
John Paul II Catholic High School "Casino Night" fundraiser for expansion

By Natalie Parsons
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - John Paul II Catholic High School has an expansion in progress that will allow for the school to nearly double its attendance.

To help raise money for the project, the school is hosting what’s guarantied to be an incredibly fun Casino Night Fundraiser to finish the project.

The school’s Principle Katie Stanley and Director of Development Charlie Harvey stopped by WITN’s “ENC at THREE” to tell us about the fundraiser and the special cause that’s all about the students and future education.

View the FULL interview above to hear more about it...

And here’s the general information for the upcoming CASINO NIGHT!

JP2 CASINO NIGHT
JP2 CASINO NIGHT(WITN)
JP2 CASINO NIGHT
JP2 CASINO NIGHT(WITN)

